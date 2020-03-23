Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/03/2020 13:49

News

Print this

Moskalkova turns to UN over violation of rights of Russian Vinnik detained in France

Context
Tags: Torture, Human rights, United Nations, Alexander Vinnik, Tatyana Moskalkova, France, Russia
13:00 23/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has sent the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer a request to protect the rights of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik detained in France, the ombudsman’s press service reports.

According to the federal ombudsman, the Russian’s health has seriously deteriorated. Court hearings are held at night that negatively influences his physical state. He is also prohibited from walking. Moreover, Vinnik is banned from communication, including phone calls to his wife and children, denied receipt of the press and books, the statement reads.

Thus, Moskalkova asks Melzer to visit the Russian national and to demand that French authorities rectify existing violations of the detainee’s rights allowing him to meet the wife and children and fresh air walks.

He was arrested in Greece, where he went on vacation, in July 2017. The U.S. authorities earlier charged him with crypto currency fraud claiming that the Russian national, acting as an operator of BTC-e digital currency trading platform and exchange, had received $4 billion and did business in violation of anti-money laundering legislation. Vinnik pleaded not guilty.

France and Russia have also sought extradition of Vinnik. In the homeland he has been put on the international wanted list on cyber fraud charges. Russian prosecutors have repeatedly sent a request for his extradition to Greek authorities.

However, the man was extradited to France in late January.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moskalkova turns to UN over violation of rights of Russian Vinnik detained in France

13:00 23/03/2020 Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has sent the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer a request to protect the rights of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik detained in France.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Economics and Trade Ministry proposes bankruptcy cases moratorium

12:11 23/03/2020 Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has drafted a legislative proposal envisaging freezing of the bankruptcy cases launch.

Moskalkova turns to UN over violation of rights of Russian Vinnik detained in France

13:00 23/03/2020 Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has sent the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer a request to protect the rights of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik detained in France.

Russian Supreme Court upholds denial of IKEA’s $1mln suit against ex-wannabe president

11:47 23/03/2020 The Supreme Court of Russia has upheld refusal to recover about 80 million rubles ($1 million at the current exchange rate) from ex-presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin's TT Development company in favor of IKEA's Russian division IKEA Mos.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100