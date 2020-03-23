Moskalkova turns to UN over violation of rights of Russian Vinnik detained in France

13:00 23/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has sent the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer a request to protect the rights of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik detained in France, the ombudsman’s press service reports.

According to the federal ombudsman, the Russian’s health has seriously deteriorated. Court hearings are held at night that negatively influences his physical state. He is also prohibited from walking. Moreover, Vinnik is banned from communication, including phone calls to his wife and children, denied receipt of the press and books, the statement reads.

Thus, Moskalkova asks Melzer to visit the Russian national and to demand that French authorities rectify existing violations of the detainee’s rights allowing him to meet the wife and children and fresh air walks.

He was arrested in Greece, where he went on vacation, in July 2017. The U.S. authorities earlier charged him with crypto currency fraud claiming that the Russian national, acting as an operator of BTC-e digital currency trading platform and exchange, had received $4 billion and did business in violation of anti-money laundering legislation. Vinnik pleaded not guilty.

France and Russia have also sought extradition of Vinnik. In the homeland he has been put on the international wanted list on cyber fraud charges. Russian prosecutors have repeatedly sent a request for his extradition to Greek authorities.

However, the man was extradited to France in late January.