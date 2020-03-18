Рейтинг@Mail.ru
18/03/2020 15:18

Organizer of mass Moscow cemetery clashes gets over 3 years in prison

Tags: Organized crime, Murder, Moscow City Court, Russia
15:02 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday found Georgy Makaryev guilty of organizing violent clashes at the city’s Khovansky cemetery involving scores of people and sentenced him to 3 years and 9 months behind bars, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

One more defendant Shakhmokhmad Shapturkayev was given 2 years and 2 months in jail.

In November 2018, the court sentenced ex-director of a territorial directorate for the funeral service company Ritual Yury Tchabuyev to 11 years as part of the case and banned him from holding state and municipal offices in the service sector for 2 years. Another organizer of the clashes Alexander Bocharnikov received 9 years in prison. Other 14 defendants in the case were given prison terms ranging from 3.5 to 11.5 years.

In May 2016, about 200 people were involved in fights at the largest cemetery of Moscow. As a result, 3 individuals died, over 13 were injured, and more than 100 persons were arrested. According to investigators, the conflict was related to competition for the cemetery’s service market.


