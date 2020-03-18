Indictment set to be approved against Russian professor accused of student murder

12:25 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – A criminal case against the St. Petersburg State University’s history professor Oleg Sokolov, who stands charged with the murder of his postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko, has been forwarded to prosecutors for the indictment to be approved, the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko reports Wednesday.

Investigation into the defendant has been completed. In addition to the murder, the historian is accused of ammunition trafficking.

According to investigators, rescuers pulled the 63-year reader out of a local river early on November 9 and hospitalized. Woman’s severed hands and a nonlethal pistol were found in his backpack. Other parts of her body were found in his flat. The man was arrested when left the hospital the next day. He voluntary surrendered.

The victim was identified as the 24-year postgraduate student of the St. Petersburg State University and Sokolov’s partner.

The professor pleaded guilty. He said that he gunned the woman and broke up her body.

Sokolov is a historian and ideologist of reconstruction of Napoleonic period battles. He has been conferred the Legion of Honor, the French national award instituted by Napoleon Bonaparte.