Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
13/03/2020 21:45

News

Print this

Ex-board member of Inter RAO to remain in detention in espionage case till mid-June

Context
Tags: Espionage, Moscow City Court, Karina Tsurkan, Russia
17:21 13/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 13 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday extended detention of ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan charged with espionage for three months, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

She will stay detained until June 14.

The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in February overturned a lower court’s order on the release of Tsurkan. The woman was retaken into custody in the courtroom.

In January, the First Court of Appeals changed a restrictive measure of Tsurkan from detention to a restraining order. She was in particular banned from leaving home at night, communicating with witnesses in the case and using communications tools.

In November 2019, the Moscow City Court upheld seizure of the defendant’s 451 million rubles ($7.3 million) deposited on bank accounts. In total, provisional measures are implemented against Tsurkan’s assets worth nearly 1 billion rubles.

In November 2018, the court seized bank accounts of the woman amounting to 500 million rubles.

According to attorney Ivan Pavlov, investigators believe that in August 2004 Tsurkan became an agent involved in confidential and unofficial cooperation with a Moldovan secret service.

In April 2015, while staying in Moscow she allegedly received a digital version of a document on project prepared by the Ministry of Energy. The project was allegedly related to the actions of Russian energy companies in the sphere of international cooperation. In September of the same year, she allegedly transferred the document to a secret service.

Tsurkan could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The woman denies wrongdoing and claims that she does not know representatives of foreign secret services and did not see the document in question. She also asked to provide her evidence in the case.

Aside from being the holding’s board member, Tsurkan also headed its trading department.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-board member of Inter RAO to remain in detention in espionage case till mid-June

17:21 13/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Friday extended detention of ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan charged with espionage for three months.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-president of Bank of Moscow gets 14 years in absentia for $200 mln embezzlement

14:34 13/03/2020 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Friday sentenced ex-president of the Bank of Moscow Andrey Borodin to 14 years in prison in absentia for embezzling over 14.5 billion rubles (about $200 million at the current exchange rate).

Amateur sports development bill reaches Russia’s State Duma

15:50 13/03/2020 A package of bills to develop mass and amateur sports in Russian has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, by a group of lawmakers.

Former Russian military official gets twelvefold fine for taking $3,000 bribe

15:03 13/03/2020 A former chief of a military representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry Alexander Kuzmin has been sentenced to a 2.5-million-ruble (about $35,000) fine for receiving a 200,000-ruble bribe (nearly $3,000).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100