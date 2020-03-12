Mathematician charged in political party office arson case goes on trial

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:59 12/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 12 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court will start the trial of mathematics student Azat Miftakhov allegedly involved in the arson of an office of the United Party office on March 25, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press service.

He is charged with the assault on the party’s office in south Moscow in January 2018.

According to investigators, crime figures broke the premises’ window and threw a firer there. A criminal case was opened over hooliganism. Miftakhov pleads not guilty.



