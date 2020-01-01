Рейтинг@Mail.ru
01/01/2020 06:42

Russian Supreme Court upholds fine against Twitter for breaching data storage rules

Context
Tags: Personal data, Fine, Twitter, Supreme Court, U.S, Russia
15:26 31/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 31 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Russia has upheld a 3,000-ruble fine (about $50) imposed on Twitter for storing data of Russian users abroad, RAPSI has learnt in the court’s press service.

In April, a Moscow magistrate court brought an administrative action against the U.S. founder of the social network for its refusal to provide information on the localization of databases containing personal data of Russians in April.

Twitter representatives in turn called accusations of Russia’s communications agency Roskomnadzor unproved. According to them, an administrative violation report was made with procedural defects.

According to Roskomnadzor, the watchdog repeatedly requested information on the users’ database and other relevant information from the social network but did not receive it.


