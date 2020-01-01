Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Rosbank demands over $32 mln from bankrupt ex-CEO of notorious construction firm

Context
Tags: Commercial litigation, Debt, Bankruptcy, Mostovik, Rosbank, Oleg Shishov, Omsk, Russia
16:53 31/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 31 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Rosbank has filed a claim to include a 2 billion-ruble (over $32 million) debt in the list of creditors of insolvent ex-CEO of Mostovik construction firm Oleg Shishov, according to the records of the Omsk Regional Commercial Court.

The application is scheduled for January 28.

Earlier, the court set a similar application filed by Gazprombank against Shishov for January 21. The financial organization demands 3.7 billion rubles (about $60 million) from him.

In November, the Omsk Regional Commercial Court declared Shishov bankrupt and introduced a property sale procedure against him for 5 months. The total amount of Shishov’s outstanding money liabilities exceeds 43 billion rubles, according to court records. His incomes and assets fall short of satisfaction of all the creditor's claims, the court held.

In 2016, Shishov was convicted and sentenced to 4 years in prison for evading about 500 million rubles in taxes.  According to investigators, between 2009 and 2011, Shishov forged financial documents and tax declarations of Mostovik, falsely reporting completion of construction works in Vladivostok and other cities by outside contractors.

Investigators claimed that these contractors had not done any works and the projects were completed by employees of Mostovik itself. As a result, investigators said that Shishov evaded paying over 478 million rubles in taxes. He pleaded guilty. Additionally, investigators alleged that he embezzled 526 million rubles ($9.2 million) received as advance payment for construction of the Omsk ring road.

In March 2017, Shishov was released on parole.

In March 2018, investigators opened a new case over tax evasion and fraud against Shishov.

 

