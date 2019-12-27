Arrest warrant upheld for son of late Russian IT businessman in embezzlement case

16:58 27/12/2019

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The St. Petersburg City Court has upheld arrest of Denis Pshenichny, the son of the late owner of NovIT Pro IT company Valery Pshenichny, in absentia as part of an embezzlement case, RAPSI has learnt from the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

The defendant in a Defense Ministry embezzlement case is to be placed in detention for 2 months after his extradition and arrest.

He was put on the international wanted list on December 6.

Valery Pshenichny, the father of the escaped defendant, stood charged with embezzlement of 33 million rubles of the Defense Ministry allocated to NovIT Pro for creation of a 3D model of a diesel-electric submarine.

He was arrested in January, and a month later he committed suicide in detention.

His son Denis Pshenichny is charged with embezzling 368 million rubles during the engineering of another submarine.



