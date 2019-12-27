Рейтинг@Mail.ru
27/12/2019 17:12

Cars, flat of Zakharchenko corruption case defendant not to be forfeited to state - court

Tags: Seizure, Assets, Corruption, Federal Security Service, Moscow City Court, Dmitriy Zakharchenko, Russia
14:18 27/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 27 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday ruled not to forfeit to the state two foreign cars and a Moscow flat belonging to ex-Federal Security Service’s (FSB) employee Dmitry Senin, a defendant in a corruption case of ex-colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, lawyer Elena Martynova told RAPSI.

However, the most part of assets owned by Senin and his family members will pass into the state revenue.

In March, a lower court forfeited to the state 28 property items including residential houses, land plots, apartments, car-places in Moscow and Moscow area, 5 luxury cars registered in the name of Senin and his family members. As reported earlier, Senin was put on the federal wanted list on suspicion of desertion and suit casing, allegedly for Zakharchenko.

Ex-Russian anti-corruption official Zakharchenko was arrested on September 8, 2016. During searches at his sister’s apartment law enforcement officers found around 9 billion rubles ($140 million). He denied any relation to the seized funds.

In June, Moscow’s Presnensky District Court sentenced Zakharchenko to 13 years in high-security prison for 3-million-ruble corruption crimes and obstruction of the investigation. Additionally, the defendant was ordered to pay a 117-million-ruble fine ($1.8 million), stripped of his police colonel rank and prohibited from holding law enforcement posts for 2 years.

However, the court acquitted him of a $500,000 bribery count.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

