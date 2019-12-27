Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Asset disposition against ex-Fundservicebank president extended for six months

Tags: Bankruptcy, Banking, Moscow Commercial Court, Russia
11:06 27/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 27 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has extended an asset disposition procedure against insolvent ex-president of Fundservicebank Alexander Volovnik for six months, RAPSI has learnt in the court.

The court has granted a petition filed by the financial administrative receiver of the debtor Lyudmila Mostovaya, who had claimed that to date all bankruptcy actions had not been completed.

Volovnik was declared bankrupt in December 2017. Earlier, the court initiated a debt restructuring procedure against him. Sberbank’s 150-million-ruble claim ($2.3 million) against the banker was included in the creditors’ list.

Ex-president of Fundservicebank is currently a defendant in a case over embezzlement and gang organizing as well as his former deputy Pyotr Ladonshchikov. They are held under house arrest.

According to investigation, Volovnik and Ladonshchikov are involved in embezzlement of more than 6 billion rubles ($92 million) deposited by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos in the bank. Investigators believe that they have granted firms non-performing loans, and the funds have been moved overseas.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty.


