26/12/2019 18:58

News

Three former Russian policemen sentenced to jail in rape trial

Tags: sexual assault, Investigative Committee, Police, Bashkortostan, Russia
14:47 26/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 26 (RAPSI) – Three former police officers from Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkiria, have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 to 7 years for raping their colleague, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

A court has also ordered the defendants to pay 3 million rubles to the victim in compensation for moral harm.

The former law enforcement officers have been found guilty of gang-raping and sexual assault committed by a group of people, the statement reads.

The court found that in the evening of October 29, 2018, a 23-year old woman, who was the police investigating officer, got touched by her three colleagues. Later, she applied to the Investigative Committee over this fact.

Defendants pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them, according to the Investigative Committee.

