Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/12/2019 12:44

News

Print this

Bankruptcy proceedings against Baltiyskiy Bank’s ex-president extended once more

Context
Tags: Bankruptcy, Baltiyskiy Bank, The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Oleg Shigayev, St. Petersburg, Russia
11:38 26/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 26 (RAPSI) – The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region has extended the asset sale procedure against ex-president of the Baltiyskiy Bank Oleg Shigayev, who stands charged with the 3-billion-ruble ($55 million) embezzlement, for six months, according to court records.

A motion to extend the bankruptcy procedure has been filed by a financial administrative receiver of the debtor. According to him, by today there are unconsidered applications seeking to invalidate certain deals made by Shigayev.

In June 2018, Shigayev was declared insolvent.

Earlier, the court initiated debt restructuring process against Shigayev. His debt to the Center of Leasing Technologies has reached 400 million rubles. This sum has been included in the creditor claims’ list.

In April 2016, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia forwarded to Switzerland a request for extradition of Shigayev.

According to investigators, Shigayev had demanded that members of the bank’s credit committee approved loans to firms under his control. After that in June through August 2014 more than 3.3 billion rubles were transferred to the accounts of the said commercial companies.

Shigayev has been charged in absentia with fraud and money laundering. The Baltiyskiy Bank ex-head moved to Switzerland in autumn 2014 prior to the rehabilitation of the bank.

Baltiyskiy Bank, one of Russia’s oldest commercial banks, was established in 1989. According to “RIA Rating” as on July 1, 2014, Baltiyskiy was 69th among Russian banks in terms of total assets. The amount of the bank’s assets made 85.7 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) at that time, whereas the amount of household deposits was at 58 billion rubles ($1 billion).

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bankruptcy proceedings against Baltiyskiy Bank’s ex-president extended once more

11:38 26/12/2019 The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region has extended the asset sale procedure against ex-president of the Baltiyskiy Bank Oleg Shigayev, who stands charged with the 3-billion-ruble ($55 million) embezzlement, for six months.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Soviet orthodox dissident rehabilitated posthumously by court

10:43 26/12/2019 The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction has overturned a sentence of 40 years ago against the orthodox dissident of the Soviet Period Tatiana Shchipkova and has recognized her right to rehabilitation posthumously.

Bankruptcy proceedings against Baltiyskiy Bank’s ex-president extended once more

11:38 26/12/2019 The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region has extended the asset sale procedure against ex-president of the Baltiyskiy Bank Oleg Shigayev, who stands charged with the 3-billion-ruble ($55 million) embezzlement, for six months.

Court asked to join legal firm to bankruptcy case against ex-FIFA 2018 IT contractor

17:16 25/12/2019 Bankruptcy supervisor Alexey Belokopyt has filed a petition to bring Linklaters CIS legal firm into bankruptcy proceedings against Asteros company, the former IT contractor of FIFA-2018, according to the Moscow Commercial Court’s records.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100