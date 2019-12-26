Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Soviet orthodox dissident rehabilitated posthumously by court

Tags: Religion, Second cassation court of general jurisdiction, Russia
10:43 26/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 26 (RAPSI) – The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction has overturned a sentence of 40 years ago against the orthodox dissident of the Soviet Period Tatiana Shchipkova and has recognized her right to rehabilitation posthumously, her grandson Vasily Shchipkov has told RAPSI.

The real reason for repressions against Shchipkova was her religion view, her grandson wrote on his Facebook page. She told her students about the antique culture and Christian religion during the Latin lessons at the Smolensk Pedagogical Institute. He stories were different from official ideological cliché, he said.

Shchipkova was convicted of alleged beating of a member of people's guard, who broke into a lecture hall during her lecture, in January 1980.

She died on July 11, 2009. Reconsideration of the hooliganism case against the dissident was initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, according to her grandson.


