Court asked to join legal firm to bankruptcy case against ex-FIFA 2018 IT contractor

17:16 25/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 25 (RAPSI) – Bankruptcy supervisor Alexey Belokopyt has filed a petition to bring Linklaters CIS legal firm into bankruptcy proceedings against Asteros company, the former IT contractor of FIFA-2018, according to the Moscow Commercial Court’s records.

The petitioner wants to involve the legal firm in the provision of legal services as part of the bankruptcy case. The motion will be considered on January 22.

In July, the Moscow Commercial Court declared Asteros bankrupt.

Earlier, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal of Asteros against the inclusion of its debt to Sberbank of Russia in the amount of more than 2.7 billion rubles (about $41 million). The company sought to overturn a March decision of the Moscow Commercial Court.

In January, companies and individuals turned to courts seeking to be included in the list of creditors of Asteros; the total debt made about 33 billion rubles (almost $500 million).

A number of other companies also claim from Asteros debts amounting to almost 3.8 billion rubles (about $58 million).

Asteros company was involved in the development of a concept of security of Luzhniki stadium; its main areas of business activities were IT-infrastructure, engineering systems and telecommunications, complex security and outsourcing.