Moscow rally activist Radzhabov fined $1,600 for force against law enforcement officer

16:41 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday imposed a 100,000-ruble fine ($1,600) against Samariddin Radzhabov, who had been charged with using violence against a police officer during an illegal summer rally, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The defendant was ordered to be released in the courtroom. The court reckoned the imposed fine towards more than the 5-month detention.

Prosecutors earlier demanded 3.5 years in prison for Radzhabov.

According to investigators, Radzhabov threw a bottle with water at an officer of the National Guard on July 27. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over mass riots. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority. Several activists have been already convicted and sentenced. Charges against several others have been dropped.