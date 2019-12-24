Illegal summer rally participant gets 2.5 years for beating policeman with crowd barrier

© RAPSI, Oleg Sivozhelezov

17:09 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – A participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 Sergey Surovtsev on Tuesday got a 2.5-year prison sentence for using force against a National Guard officer, RAPSI reports from the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow.

The court found that on July 27, Surovtsev beat an officer of the National Guard with a metal guardrail and attempted to block moving of other law enforcement officers in central Moscow. Later, he was lost in the crowd.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee criminal cases were opened. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.

Several activists have been already convicted and sentenced. Prosecution of five defendants has been dropped.



