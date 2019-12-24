Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/12/2019 20:42

News

Print this

Russian opposition activist Sobol fined $5,000 organizing illegal rallies in Moscow

Story: 2019 Moscow summer rallies
Context
Tags: Rally, Fine, Riots, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Lyubov Sobol, Russia
18:04 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined opposition activists Lyubov Sobol, who had been denied registration as Moscow City Duma election candidate, 300,000 rubles (about $5,000) for breaching rules of holding mass rallies in the city in August, RAPSI learnt from the court’s press service.

Two equal fines were imposed on Sobol for the organization of two rallies on August 10 and August 31.

Protest actions began in Moscow in mid-July after election commissions denied registration of certain opposition members as candidates for the Moscow City Duma elections reasoning that documents submitted by them contained numerous violations.

The first unauthorized rally took place hear the Moscow City Election Commission’s building on July 14 and looked like a provocation, according to law experts.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were also held on July 27 and in August in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Several of participants of unauthorized rallies have been already sentenced to jail. Several others have been cleared of charges.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian opposition activist Sobol fined $5,000 organizing illegal rallies in Moscow

18:04 24/12/2019 Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined opposition activists Lyubov Sobol, who had been denied registration as Moscow City Duma election candidate, 300,000 rubles (about $5,000) for breaching rules of holding mass rallies in the city in August.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Illegal summer rally participant gets 2.5 years for beating policeman with crowd barrier

17:09 24/12/2019 A participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 Sergey Surovtsev on Tuesday got a 2.5-year prison sentence for using force against a National Guard officer.

Infant death rate drops by 42% in last 10 years – Russian children’s ombudsman

16:12 24/12/2019 The child mortality rate has dropped by 42% in the last 10 years, according to Russia’s minors’ rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

Moscow rally activist Radzhabov fined $1,600 for force against law enforcement officer

16:41 24/12/2019 The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday imposed a 100,000-ruble fine ($1,600) against Samariddin Radzhabov, who had been charged with using violence against a police officer during an illegal summer rally.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100