Lithuanian firm seeks to recover $2 mln from Volga football club

17:20 20/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 20 (RAPSI) – Lithuanian company MSC-Matula Sports Consulting has moved to challenge the dismissal of its claim seeking to recover 131 million rubles (about $2 million), from two ex-managers of Volga football club, the materials of Nizhny Novgorod Commercial Court read on Thursday.

The claimant challenges an earlier court decision to dismiss the case citing no evidence of unlawful actions on the part of the defendants to substantiate the Lithuanian company demands.

The claim stems from the bankruptcy of the football club.