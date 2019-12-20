Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Lithuanian firm seeks to recover $2 mln from Volga football club

Tags: Bankruptcy, Business, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
17:20 20/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 20 (RAPSI) – Lithuanian company MSC-Matula Sports Consulting has moved to challenge the dismissal of its claim seeking to recover 131 million rubles (about $2 million), from two ex-managers of Volga football club, the materials of Nizhny Novgorod Commercial Court read on Thursday.

The claimant challenges an earlier court decision to dismiss the case citing no evidence of unlawful actions on the part of the defendants to substantiate the Lithuanian company demands. 

The claim stems from the bankruptcy of the football club.

16:34 20/12/2019 During its meeting in September 2019, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe set up an Ad Hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence – CAHAI. The main task of the Committee, which held its first plenary meeting in November, is to examine the feasibility and potential elements of a legal framework for the development, design and application of artificial intelligence, based on the of broad multi-stakeholder consultations and Council of Europe’s standards on human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Gregor Strojin, President of the CAHAI, in his interview to RAPSI provides insight on the approach of the Council of Europe to regulation of artificial intelligence and the existing difficulties.

