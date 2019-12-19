Рейтинг@Mail.ru
19/12/2019 13:16

Couple keeping daughter in Moscow perinatal center for years face parental rights restriction

Tags: Parental rights, Children rights, Medicine, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Russia
11:59 19/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 19 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court of Moscow will hear a lawsuit filed by a social protection division seeking to abridge parental rights of spouses, who have been keeping their daughter in a city’s perinatal medical center for 5 years, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service on Thursday.

The suit is scheduled for January 14.

According to media reports, the 5-year girl has been living in the perinatal medical center Mother and Child since her birth because her mother believes her child is terminally ill. However, doctors have not confirmed diagnoses voiced by the mother.

In January, the perinatal hospital reportedly applied to the child protection services claiming that the girl may be discharged, but parents do not take her home.

However, parents all these years paid for the girl’s living in a separate hospital ward with nurses.

The case sparked public outcry.


